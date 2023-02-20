Over-provisioning a consumer grade SSD

Hi,
I just learned from an Intel whitepaper about over-provisioning
It said one way to over-provisioning an SSD is: limiting the logical volume capacity during partitioning in OS.
Does this means: if my SSD is 128GB and I am only parititioning it 100GB, I am over-provisioning my SSD and enjoying the benefit of longer lifetime and also faster 4k performance ?
