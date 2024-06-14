susushahar
Can I program an operating system in QBasic or Pascal language?!
Not sure but this model is not recommended.
I forget that I ask it. Look at the year.
https://sourceforge.net/projects/freepascal/files/Win32/3.2.2/ For Windows 10x64I haven't touched Pascal since the mid 80's when it was a simple 16 bit programming language. I think I still have a copy of it I kept from school. Ran in old DOS. Executables were saved as a COM file.
No.in QBasic
Yes. See "Free Pascal Operating System (FPOS) "Pascal language
Reminds me of PL/1. I used to program in that language.
In Pascal, possible/feasible... yes. Should you? Well, that depends on how much of a glutton for punishment you are. It would be a chore, and even a fairly simple OS that covers all the basics would take a good bit of time and effort to write in Pascal.
So who maintains it? What platform and OS?Mother of Cröm. That application I use at work is primarily programmed in PL/1…