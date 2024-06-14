OS

If you have to ask, the answer is probably no, you can't.

But the OSDev wiki does have barebones examples in Pascal and Basic (not QBasic though).

Learning enough C to be dangerous is probably an easier path though, IMHO. Writing an OS can be fun and tedious and terrible and more fun. Test on real hardware often, all of the popular virtual machines cheat in ways that will tend to make your OS totally fail on real hardware.
 
I haven't touched Pascal since the mid 80's when it was a simple 16 bit programming language. I think I still have a copy of it I kept from school. Ran in old DOS. Executables were saved as a COM file.
 
Here is one that I created in Pascal for determining the flow rate of mass flow meters. I used to work in a calibration lab. I used to use it until they (FDA) cracked down on using custom programing to calculate anything. It all had to be validated.
 

susushahar said:
Can I program an operating system in QBasic or Pascal language?!
In Pascal, possible/feasible... yes. Should you? Well, that depends on how much of a glutton for punishment you are. It would be a chore, and even a fairly simple OS that covers all the basics would take a good bit of time and effort to write in Pascal.

For my final project the last year at college for my Comp Sci degree way back in 1987, I had to write a complete/functional Pascal compiler from scratch... by writing/developing it in Pascal. I forget what the exact SLOC turned out to be, but it took 3-4 months of effort and the printed hard copy for all the source code stacked up almost 5" in height. Learned a lot, but I wouldn't ever want to repeat that ever again.
 
