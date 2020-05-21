Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,113
This is pretty cool / spicy !!!
"The Xbox source code leak in particular could have some value. While it would be illegal for programmers to use Microsoft’s own code in an emulator, the info gleaned from the dump could inform new approaches to creating a better software version of the console. Only a small fraction of Xbox games can currently run smoothly via homebrew emulation. While many popular games are supported by Microsoft’s official Xbox emulation via the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, it’s still important to some that the games are preserved and remain playable as the original hardware units die out."
https://www.engadget.com/xbox-os-windows-source-code-leak-142213929.html
"The Xbox source code leak in particular could have some value. While it would be illegal for programmers to use Microsoft’s own code in an emulator, the info gleaned from the dump could inform new approaches to creating a better software version of the console. Only a small fraction of Xbox games can currently run smoothly via homebrew emulation. While many popular games are supported by Microsoft’s official Xbox emulation via the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, it’s still important to some that the games are preserved and remain playable as the original hardware units die out."
https://www.engadget.com/xbox-os-windows-source-code-leak-142213929.html