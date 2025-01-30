Ordered my $6,660.83 cent 5090

E

Epyon

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,411
Got ya:

My Falcon Tiki is confirmed

5090
96gb ram
1200 watt
2tb ssd (being replaced with a 8tb when it gets home)
285k 24 core

I am going to part out my current system to help pay for it all.

Good luck to the rest trying to get the 5090 ^_^
 
RedVenom48 said:
Congrats. Question though, why a 285K? No hate, just curious if it was more geared for creation rather than gaming.
Click to expand...
Yeah, the 285 was a surprising addition to the rest of it. Probably want to avoid the 14900k problems and I guess the 285 is "newer".
 
RedVenom48 said:
Congrats. Question though, why a 285K? No hate, just curious if it was more geared for creation rather than gaming.
Click to expand...
I will have a 7950x/96gb ram/itx backup in another room. To offload anything stupid like Movie encoding or Houdini Caching out files to disk.

1. Side fx Houdini (3d rendering)
2. Black Magic Fusion compositing
3. Games

The Intel board also has much better I.O. on the back of the board and I like to keep current on processors so when the next round of cpu come out I sell what I have and move up. (if I can get a performance uplift)

To be honest at 43 years old even games were first I have a 120hz LG 48inch C2 Tv I am not going to notice the details you guys see in games to be honest. Will never use Frame gen though. That shit looks like garbage.
 
Epyon said:
I will have a 7950x/96gb ram/itx backup in another room. To offload anything stupid like Movie encoding or Houdini Caching out files to disk.

1. Side fx Houdini (3d rendering)
2. Black Magic Fusion compositing
3. Games

The Intel board also has much better I.O. on the back of the board and I like to keep current on processors so when the next round of cpu come out I sell what I have and move up. (if I can get a performance uplift)

To be honest at 43 years old even games were first I have a 120hz LG 48inch C2 Tv I am not going to notice the details you guys see in games to be honest. Will never use Frame gen though. That shit looks like garbage.
Click to expand...
43 is probably roughly the average age on this forum now. You should have no issues seeing artifacts and other stuff, you're not even a senior citizen yet.
 
auntjemima said:
Yeah, the 285 was a surprising addition to the rest of it. Probably want to avoid the 14900k problems and I guess the 285 is "newer".
Click to expand...

Come to think of it I saw a itx board with 4x nvme on it and amd only has 2x and i think one board with 3. So intel is the better board when it comes to itx. But I got it because of the I.O being much better.
 
Epyon said:
In the front yes but I got a sliver plate and NOT RGB.
Click to expand...

I'm still trying to figure out where the extra $600 went with that build, it's coming in at $6,034 right now with what you have listed? Hopefully you got in before the 50 day build time it's currently listing.
 
ND40oz said:
I'm still trying to figure out where the extra $600 went with that build, it's coming in at $6,034 right now with what you have listed? Hopefully you got in before the 50 day build time it's currently listing.
Click to expand...

Tax and shipping. I am going offshore for a few months to work i don't care about build time
 
Epyon said:
Come to think of it I saw a itx board with 4x nvme on it and amd only has 2x and i think one board with 3. So intel is the better board when it comes to itx. But I got it because of the I.O being much better.
Click to expand...
Idk, all current consumer options are anemic on pcie lanes. It may have many ports but try using them and you won't even have a single x16 lane for a gpu.
 
cdabc123 said:
Idk, all current consumer options are anemic on pcie lanes. It may have many ports but try using them and you won't even have a single x16 lane for a gpu.
Click to expand...
True but I am not using everything all at once lol. Even so I only need 4x for the video card for what I do. But I get your point nothing is perfect and we can always find and list why something sucks. I get it point made.
 
Epyon said:
True but I am not using everything all at once lol. Even so I only need 4x for the video card for what I do. But I get your point nothing is perfect and we can always find and list why something sucks. I get it point made.
Click to expand...
Yes true, I'm sure it will be adequate for your use. Very correct a gpu doesn't need x16 some people are insistent their gpu gets full bandwidth along with nvmes. Which is problematic from bothe manufacturers. I just miss the older days when high end combos had a plethora of avalible pcie.
 
Furious_Styles said:
43 is probably roughly the average age on this forum now. You should have no issues seeing artifacts and other stuff, you're not even a senior citizen yet.
Click to expand...
That's the size of my desktop 43" in 4K because I'm 58 and don't plan to wear glass anytime soon.
 
My current spec is now $7231.05 cents and a time of 52 days. Holy shit. I need to call and see what is driving the price that is insane
 
Epyon said:
My current spec is now $7231.05 cents and a time of 52 days. Holy shit. I need to call and see what is driving the price that is insane
Click to expand...

It looks like they jacked the base price up, upgrades look to be the same. Guessing you locked your pricing in when you ordered it which is good for you.
 
Epyon said:
Got ya:

My Falcon Tiki is confirmed

5090
96gb ram
1200 watt
2tb ssd (being replaced with a 8tb when it gets home)
285k 24 core

I am going to part out my current system to help pay for it all.

Good luck to the rest trying to get the 5090 ^_^
Click to expand...

Epyon,

You sure you aren't getting a 285 24 core and not a 285k 24 core? Main difference is that 285 is at a 65w/182w TDP vs. 125w/250w TDP for the 285k. They are pretty similar otherwise and unclear how much a difference real world the lower TDP will make performance wise.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/compare.html?productIds=241061,241060
 
Armenius said:
Falcon-NW has always been overpriced. I get charging for labor and whatnot, but they have always been ridiculous.

People pay for porn?
Click to expand...

For sure you are paying for the Falcon premium for basic build. The prices on components seem to be retail (eg. not a great price but not terrible depending on the component). Where the premium starts to make more sense is with the hard to get parts (eg 5090) that people are paying huge markups on. I calculated on a similar build to TIKI build with top end components at current readily available prices down to around $1500. It's still a premium, but getting tested, whole computer warranty (among the best in the business), and, with the TIKI, a hard to replicate enclosure that doesn't seem to thermal cap even the highest end equipment. Personally I am thinking hard on it. Reality is that if I could get a retail priced 5090 FE, I would still think about getting the TIKI and just sell the 5090 at a markup to make up a big chunk of the Falcon premium.
 
Crashem said:
Epyon,

You sure you aren't getting a 285 24 core and not a 285k 24 core? Main difference is that 285 is at a 65w/182w TDP vs. 125w/250w TDP for the 285k. They are pretty similar otherwise and unclear how much a difference real world the lower TDP will make performance wise.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/compare.html?productIds=241061,241060
Click to expand...
Sorry yes 285 none K.

I am keeping my 7950x/96gb ram itx build. When I do anything that would tie up my computer i offload it to another computer like Houdini caching out files or Hand brake encoding i can let stuff like that run run 24/7 if need be away from me.
 
Crashem said:
For sure you are paying for the Falcon premium for basic build. The prices on components seem to be retail (eg. not a great price but not terrible depending on the component). Where the premium starts to make more sense is with the hard to get parts (eg 5090) that people are paying huge markups on. I calculated on a similar build to TIKI build with top end components at current readily available prices down to around $1500. It's still a premium, but getting tested, whole computer warranty (among the best in the business), and, with the TIKI, a hard to replicate enclosure that doesn't seem to thermal cap even the highest end equipment. Personally I am thinking hard on it. Reality is that if I could get a retail priced 5090 FE, I would still think about getting the TIKI and just sell the 5090 at a markup to make up a big chunk of the Falcon premium.
Click to expand...
Well, When I bought my first Falcon system I had a a 3080 in it. When The 4090 was released and they had most of the 4090 builds done i called them up and they sold me a founders for less then everyone else on the internet and that was nice. So when the 6090 comes out i can wait till the hype dies like 60 days or what ever and call them up and say i would like a upgrade and i can just buy it from them and you can keep on doing that and never have to deal with people or e-bay ever again.
 
Oh i called it was the tariffs that did it. AND they are going to refund the money for the 2tb and put in the two 8tb drives I have. I just have to send it to them and they will install them for me. I told them I did not want to take the 2tb out before i even boot it up and install my drives. I love that shit.

Also, Guys I make $465 per day when i am working offshore. I am not rubbing it in I am saying I take home more then $4,000 after taxes in just 2 weeks of work when i work 42/21 I don't care about price but i do want something nice for the limited time I am in shore.

I also got the E-mail from intel they are going to take back my 13900k and give me something else so I am sure i can sell that processor here for a little bit of money too. This system really after its all said and done was not that expensive.
 
Epyon said:
Got ya:

My Falcon Tiki is confirmed

5090
96gb ram
1200 watt
2tb ssd (being replaced with a 8tb when it gets home)
285k 24 core

I am going to part out my current system to help pay for it all.

Good luck to the rest trying to get the 5090 ^_^
Click to expand...
Dumb but what ever floats your boat
 
Epyon said:
Got ya:

My Falcon Tiki is confirmed

5090
96gb ram
1200 watt
2tb ssd (being replaced with a 8tb when it gets home)
285k 24 core

I am going to part out my current system to help pay for it all.

Good luck to the rest trying to get the 5090 ^_^
Click to expand...
I would not mind that case for a second build that I want to do. Its cool and would fit on top of my desk after I move a few things around or even underneath if I get another mount for the opposite side.
20241025_120521.jpg
 
I mean, you get the Falcon case, you get their cable management, assembly, warranty, they have overhead, marketing, people to pay, ect. It isn't like it is all profit. There is something to be said for just clicking and getting what you want. The system is still non-proprietary and upgradable. I personally would not pay the premium as that money can always be put towards other related accessories, speakers, monitors, peripherals, ect, but time is valuable as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top