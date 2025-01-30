Ordered my $6,660.83 cent 5090

Oh i called it was the tariffs that did it. AND they are going to refund the money for the 2tb and put in the two 8tb drives I have. I just have to send it to them and they will install them for me. I told them I did not want to take the 2tb out before i even boot it up and install my drives. I love that shit.



Also, Guys I make $465 per day when i am working offshore. I am not rubbing it in I am saying I take home more then $4,000 after taxes in just 2 weeks of work when i work 42/21 I don't care about price but i do want something nice for the limited time I am in shore.



I also got the E-mail from intel they are going to take back my 13900k and give me something else so I am sure i can sell that processor here for a little bit of money too. This system really after its all said and done was not that expensive.