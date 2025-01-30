Ordered my $6,660.83 cent 5090

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Yeah I have a good job and good life that lets me have very nice things.Congrats on getting one I guess.
That's a $2000 mark up.
I don't charge enough to do builds apparently.
No Yacht But I have a pc audio speakers and sub. i have on order a 3.5k all wood desk. I have nice items. But also a good job.Why don't you show us photos of your yacht while you're at it, lol.
what kind?lol got a wood desk on order too.
PornHey it's all good. I have expenditures that are not justifiable by anyone on the planet except me.
2025 or 2026?Shipping update: Great news! Your gift should arrive by Christmas!
Yeah, the 285 was a surprising addition to the rest of it. Probably want to avoid the 14900k problems and I guess the 285 is "newer".Congrats. Question though, why a 285K? No hate, just curious if it was more geared for creation rather than gaming.
I will have a 7950x/96gb ram/itx backup in another room. To offload anything stupid like Movie encoding or Houdini Caching out files to disk.Congrats. Question though, why a 285K? No hate, just curious if it was more geared for creation rather than gaming.
In the front yes but I got a sliver plate and NOT RGB.Does the case have a Falcon etched?
43 is probably roughly the average age on this forum now. You should have no issues seeing artifacts and other stuff, you're not even a senior citizen yet.I will have a 7950x/96gb ram/itx backup in another room. To offload anything stupid like Movie encoding or Houdini Caching out files to disk.
1. Side fx Houdini (3d rendering)
2. Black Magic Fusion compositing
3. Games
The Intel board also has much better I.O. on the back of the board and I like to keep current on processors so when the next round of cpu come out I sell what I have and move up. (if I can get a performance uplift)
To be honest at 43 years old even games were first I have a 120hz LG 48inch C2 Tv I am not going to notice the details you guys see in games to be honest. Will never use Frame gen though. That shit looks like garbage.
I'm still trying to figure out where the extra $600 went with that build, it's coming in at $6,034 right now with what you have listed? Hopefully you got in before the 50 day build time it's currently listing.
Idk, all current consumer options are anemic on pcie lanes. It may have many ports but try using them and you won't even have a single x16 lane for a gpu.Come to think of it I saw a itx board with 4x nvme on it and amd only has 2x and i think one board with 3. So intel is the better board when it comes to itx. But I got it because of the I.O being much better.
True but I am not using everything all at once lol. Even so I only need 4x for the video card for what I do. But I get your point nothing is perfect and we can always find and list why something sucks. I get it point made.Idk, all current consumer options are anemic on pcie lanes. It may have many ports but try using them and you won't even have a single x16 lane for a gpu.
Yes true, I'm sure it will be adequate for your use. Very correct a gpu doesn't need x16 some people are insistent their gpu gets full bandwidth along with nvmes. Which is problematic from bothe manufacturers. I just miss the older days when high end combos had a plethora of avalible pcie.True but I am not using everything all at once lol. Even so I only need 4x for the video card for what I do. But I get your point nothing is perfect and we can always find and list why something sucks. I get it point made.
That's the size of my desktop 43" in 4K because I'm 58 and don't plan to wear glass anytime soon.43 is probably roughly the average age on this forum now. You should have no issues seeing artifacts and other stuff, you're not even a senior citizen yet.
My current spec is now $7231.05 cents and a time of 52 days. Holy shit. I need to call and see what is driving the price that is insane
Got ya:
My Falcon Tiki is confirmed
5090
96gb ram
1200 watt
2tb ssd (being replaced with a 8tb when it gets home)
285k 24 core
I am going to part out my current system to help pay for it all.
Good luck to the rest trying to get the 5090 ^_^
As a Real Worlder (non-American-freedom-unit user) I was literally wondering what a fourteen inch john boat was for a few seconds... lol ;-)I have a 14' john boat with 8HP 4 stroke Yamaha
Sorry yes 285 none K.Epyon,
You sure you aren't getting a 285 24 core and not a 285k 24 core? Main difference is that 285 is at a 65w/182w TDP vs. 125w/250w TDP for the 285k. They are pretty similar otherwise and unclear how much a difference real world the lower TDP will make performance wise.
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/compare.html?productIds=241061,241060
Well, When I bought my first Falcon system I had a a 3080 in it. When The 4090 was released and they had most of the 4090 builds done i called them up and they sold me a founders for less then everyone else on the internet and that was nice. So when the 6090 comes out i can wait till the hype dies like 60 days or what ever and call them up and say i would like a upgrade and i can just buy it from them and you can keep on doing that and never have to deal with people or e-bay ever again.For sure you are paying for the Falcon premium for basic build. The prices on components seem to be retail (eg. not a great price but not terrible depending on the component). Where the premium starts to make more sense is with the hard to get parts (eg 5090) that people are paying huge markups on. I calculated on a similar build to TIKI build with top end components at current readily available prices down to around $1500. It's still a premium, but getting tested, whole computer warranty (among the best in the business), and, with the TIKI, a hard to replicate enclosure that doesn't seem to thermal cap even the highest end equipment. Personally I am thinking hard on it. Reality is that if I could get a retail priced 5090 FE, I would still think about getting the TIKI and just sell the 5090 at a markup to make up a big chunk of the Falcon premium.
