My mom recently told me her computer seems a little slow. She got into watching some youtube videos on crafting and such. Prior to this she used it for banking basically.. It's an Optiplex 760 USFF. Has win 10, 4gb of RAM, E8600 C2D and a cheap SSD. Plenty fast for a banking computer.. I don't think another 4gb of ram will be that much better, but wondering about a $5 quad core... Will a C2Q work on a 760 USFF? Thinking of a Q9400. It would be 2.66 ghz and not 3ghz but 2 extra cores