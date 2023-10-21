Optimus for the win, finally tamed my 7950X

vxspiritxv
1st heatsink was the Ice Giant
2nd heatsink was Arctic Liquid Freezer 280mm - Ice Giant actually did better than Arctic for me, but Arctic was way quieter. Also lapped the CPU down to copper.
3rd custom loop with Optimus Signature, alpha cool 240mm
Arctic:
Optimus:
Also decided to upgrade memory to 64gig while the getting is "cheap" (rumor has it, prices goin up) kit I got: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C5M7J967
I was waiting for the der8auer direct die heatsink, but Optimus website changed my mind as I really didn't want to pop the top.
Glad I went with this. Has the option to go direct die, but as its no longer throttling, I'm happy.
