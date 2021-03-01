Optimal i9 Cooling Orientation?

Building a new 2021 PC. Last one was 2012 and I need help!
Looking to go AIO due to the i9 on a Phanteks P500A case
What is the best orientation for the AIO, top or front mount? Also how should the case fans be adjusted?
I am used to the traditional front intake, top and rear exhaust.
Is something like this doable with a TOP mount A
https://www.google.com/search?q=pc+...920&client=firefox-b-1-d#imgrc=vM_shEOXhh6UwM
Expected parts:
i9 10850k
RTX 3080 Non Blower
Asus z490 Strix E gaming or Maximus XII Hero
Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB 3600
NZXT x73 Kraken 360 cooler maybe x62?
Samsung 970 evo m.2 500gb
PSU -RMx 850k
Looking to Overclock
Phanteks P500A
