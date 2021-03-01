Optimal i9 Cooling Orientation?

Top mount will give you about 5-10 degrees higher temps, depending on airflow with a 3080. The 5 degrees would be with a high airflow case intake and rear exhaust on full blast to combat some of the heat the 3080 dumps in the case.



I did test it with a 360 AIO on a 5900x with a 3080 in the case for fun, with the 3080 on air and pulling approx 315watts.. When I tested it the difference between top mount and front mount the CPU temp was approx 7 degrees on average in favour of front mount. On my 3080 the difference between front mount was approx 65 vs 64. I did do the test with 2x140mm front and 1x140mm exhaust for the top mount and 1x140mm rear and 1x140mm top exhaust for the front mount. The top mount was run with air going out of the case. All fans were at fixed speed to aprox 1350rpm (did not change them between tests) and I have enough room that it was fine to leave the coldplate mounted to the CPU while changing orientation of the radiator. I almost never run my case fans at 1350rpm as it becomes too loud, but I did it to give "fair" test conditions. The load wasn't 100% static on the CPU, but the margin for error should be within 1-2 degrees as max, min and average watts were very close to each other and I was reading average temps over 10 minutes with pre-soak.



If I had to do top mount then I would probably try to pull air into the case. It will be a difficult load for the exhaust fan, but the 3080 will heat up the air by quite a bit, so even with lots of airflow you will realistically end up with a 5+ degree difference in ambient inside vs outside. The radiator will heat up the air a bit, but how much depends a lot on water temps and fan speed. Running fans at 1000rpm and with water 8 degrees above ambient, then you will most likely get air out that is 3-4 degrees above ambient.