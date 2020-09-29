Optimal case for mATX, 300mm x 127mm graphic card?

My HTPC is currently using an NCase M1, but my upgrade plans include a wireless VR adapter (requiring the jump from ITX to mATX) and an Asus Tuf 3080, which is larger than the case supports, so I'm in the market for a new case.



I'm looking for optimal combination of low noise, good airflow, as compact as it can get without compromising the previous two items, and general aesthetics that aren't too far from the NCase M1, as I like the refined silver metal look of that case.



While I'm planning on a fairly large video card, I only need a single 3.5mm bay, which should allow a slightly trimmed-down case selection.