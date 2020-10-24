optimal case fan config?

my new case has room for 3 140mm front fans, 3 140mm top, 2 140mm bottom and 1 140mm rear...all fans can also be configured with 120mm case fans



is there an optimal number of fans for best cooling?...does more equal better or does it eventually hit diminishing returns?...what's the best setup?...I'm assuming 2 front intake and 1 rear outtake at a minimum...should I use 140mm throughout or a mix of 140 and 120mm?