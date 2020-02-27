Optical inaccuracy of "curved" displays?

I'm not yet convinced that curved are more optically accurate. I see a good argument that the y-axis us more accurate due to distance from the eyes. However the visual inconsistency created by no curve in the x-axis seems to make a flat screen's inconsistency more naturally corrected for by the brain. Hopefully you can follow my logic and we can stick to simple deductive processes instead of getting into endless referencing of (potentially market funded) literature. I'll also add a constraint for argument's sake: from 27" - 40".