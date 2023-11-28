Optical 5.1 input to listen for PC

Is there a S/PDIF input card or USB dongle/box that enables 5.1 digital audio signal that could be listened on a PC and outputted to whatever soundcard you have?
This seems to be very close, but only supporting stereo:
https://hardforum.com/threads/my-gl...ized-pc-digital-input-simultaneously.2029014/
There seems to be a quite a bit of miscellaneous options on for eg. eBay, but knowing which one does what I'm looking for is another thing on its own. eBay search:
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2332490.m570.l1313&_nkw=pc+toslink+input&_sacat=0
One possible result:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/1662750793...p4MIOvH8GoBicFjhRunDP8kw==|tkp:Bk9SR5qhsb2CYw
With the previous item above, my doubt is that to listen to the 5.1 input it also changes the soundcard, thus you couldn't any longer output from the soundcard of you choice, probably much better than that one.
