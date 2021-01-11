Opinions on the Logitech G502 Mouse?

I'll preface my comments by saying all mice lack imagination, true ergonomics and innovation we can use. What improvements we do see are mainly hype and of little real value. You will never use the max tracking value in normal gaming so stacking your claim on the highest dpi or most sensitive is superfluous. My favorite mouse of all time was the FUNC MS-3 2 That said, I have a 502 because like the MS-3 2 It has the right amount of programmable buttons in the right place for my favorite gaming genre, FPS.



The 502 felt a bit cheap to me at first but compared to others I've used (too many to count) maybe that was about how light it was and since that's a thing now maybe you'll like it. I have a large hand and was spoiled by the MS-3 2 width and support for the ring and pinky fingers. The G502 felt very narrow to me and I suppose great for those with long fingers, and narrow large hands, so the length I found quite nice. I also like the button arrangement and the 11 programmable button availability (snipe button). Tracking lag and accuracy was excellent although I maxed out at 6500 DPI in most games and rarely used 9500 dpi. or above that. I probably used 800 more than 9500 for sniping. Software is better than some but has room for improvement. There is no doubt it's a high quality mouse and reasonably priced for what you get and my grandson who O handed it down to loves it.



I had the same issue with the MadCatz so, I feel your pain but I liked its customize ability not much more.



I really like the Corsair M65 pro RGB excellent in everyway (snipe button) except width and that pinky thing. Its an eco system thing too for me I use a K70, ST100 and MM800 which limits the running apps in the system tray.



Okay so back to the whole all mice are lacking thing.

We have 5 digits on our hand why can't we have a button for each digit? and stop dragging fingers around unsupported by anything but air. We aren't drinking tea out of a tea cup where its fashionable to point those digits up. I know I know but, people said crazy things about the mouse when it was invented it hand only one button now it's indispensable and 11 buttons are niche but desirable by many. We just need to put those button in reach of our other digits and give my thump and index finger a break. lol rant over....