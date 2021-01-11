Opinions on the Logitech G502 Mouse?

Cyber Akuma
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2009
- Messages
- 432
So, I used to have a MadCatz R.A.T. 5 long ago. I loved the comfort of the mouse and it's features..... but it's sensor was meh and it's reliability was utter garbage. I had to repair it several times, until I couldn't even fix it anymore when it broke again.
Currently I am on a Corsair M45. It has decent build quality, and it's sensor is fairly good, but the one feature I miss from it that my RAT5 had is a snipe button (the side buttons are also a bit farther to reach than my RAT5 were).
I had tried looking up other mice now and then, mainly going by the list at https://sensor.fyi/mice/ for which mice have a good sensor, but wasn't able to really find anything good that also had a snipe button and didn't cost a lot.
But then a group was talking to me about how they loved how their Logitech G502 has a switch to set the wheel into frictionless mode and has side-scrolling, and while I wasn't too interested in these features when I looked it up out of curiosity I noticed that it both seems to have a popular good sensor (at least the non-hero version, no idea what the proprietary sensor on the hero version is like) and has a snipe button.
Seems like everything I was looking for in a mouse, but I also wanted to ask people's opinions on that one. Especially since I haven't had much good history with Logitech input devices. Is this a good mouse? Is it reliable? Also, and advice on how the sensor on the normal G502 compares to the one on the Hero version?
Currently I am on a Corsair M45. It has decent build quality, and it's sensor is fairly good, but the one feature I miss from it that my RAT5 had is a snipe button (the side buttons are also a bit farther to reach than my RAT5 were).
I had tried looking up other mice now and then, mainly going by the list at https://sensor.fyi/mice/ for which mice have a good sensor, but wasn't able to really find anything good that also had a snipe button and didn't cost a lot.
But then a group was talking to me about how they loved how their Logitech G502 has a switch to set the wheel into frictionless mode and has side-scrolling, and while I wasn't too interested in these features when I looked it up out of curiosity I noticed that it both seems to have a popular good sensor (at least the non-hero version, no idea what the proprietary sensor on the hero version is like) and has a snipe button.
Seems like everything I was looking for in a mouse, but I also wanted to ask people's opinions on that one. Especially since I haven't had much good history with Logitech input devices. Is this a good mouse? Is it reliable? Also, and advice on how the sensor on the normal G502 compares to the one on the Hero version?