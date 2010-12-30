OpenSolaris derived ZFS NAS/ SAN (OmniOS, OpenIndiana, Solaris and napp-it)

How to setup a ready to run OpenSolaris derived ZFS Storage Server

+configure it + add a WEB-GUI within minutes

How to setup a All-In-One Server -

VMware ESXi based + virtualized ZFS-SAN-Server + virtualized network Switch + other VM's like Windows, Linux..

with main focus on free systems

i will keep this initial post up to date, please re-read from time to time !!

But Solaris derived Systems are more. ZFS is not just a file-system-add-on. Sun, inventor of ZFS, had developed a complete Enterprise Operating System with a unique integration around ZFS with other services like a Kernel-integrated AD Windows ACL compatible and fast SMB and a fast NFS Server as a ZFS property. Comstar, the included iSCSI Framework is fast and flexible, usable for complex SAN configurations. With Crossbow, the virtual Switch Framework you could build complex virtual network switches in software, Dtrace helps to analyse the system. Service-management is done the via the unique svcadm-tool. Virtualisation can be done on application level with Zones. All of these fetaures are from Sun- now Oracle, perfectly integrated into the os with the same handling and without compatibility problems between them - the main reason why i prefer ZFS on solaris derived systems-.

1. commercial options

Oracle Solaris 11

Oracle Solaris 11 Express



(based on "OpenSolaris" Build 151). I support it with my free napp-it Web-Gui

download

NexentaStor Enterprise

Nexentastor Community-Edition

2. free options

OmniOS

OpenIndiana

NexentaCore 3

Illumian, base of NexentaStor 4 is available.

other distributions like Bellenix, Eon or Schillix

are based originally on OpenSolaris

On the other side, there is the Illumos Project.

3. Use cases:

desktop-option with OpenIndiana

NAS

SAN

Webserver

Backup and Archiv

Software based Virtualization via Zones

Enterprise Databases

Appliances

3.1 All in One Solutions

Links about all-in-one:

3.2 short how for my All-In-One concept:

-use a mainboard with Intel 3420 or 5520 chipset + one or two Xeons

-you need a second Disk-Controller, best are LSI 1068 or 2008 based SAS/SATA in IT-mode

(flash it to IT-mode, if you have a IR/Raid flashed one)

-Install esxi (onto a >= 32 GB boot drive, connected to sata in ahci mode)

-activate vti-d in mainboard bios

-activate pci-passthrough for this SAS controller in esxi, reboot

-use the remaining space of your boot drive as a local datastor, install a virtualized Nexenta/Solaris on this local datastore; add/ pass-through your SAS Controller to this VM

-connect all other disks to your SAS/Sata Controller. Nexenta/ Solaris will have real access to these disks due to pass-through.

-set this VM to autostart first and install vmware-tools

-create a pool, share it via NFS and CIFS for easy clone/move/save/backup/snap access from Windows or from console/midnight commander.

-import this NFS-Share as a NFS datastore within ESXi and store all other VMs like any Windows, Linux, Solaris or BSD on it

-share it also via CIFS for easy cloning/ backup of a VM's from your ZFS folder or via Windows previous version.



4. Hardware:

Opensolaris derived Systems may run on a lot of current systems. But often its not a trouble-free experience. But there are a few always trouble-free options

If possible, I would always prefer server-class hardware

Usually i would say: Trouble free =

If you follow these simple rules, you will have fun.

4b. some general suggestions:

keep it as simple as possible

-performance improvements below 20% are not worth to think about more than a moment

-if you have the choice, avoid parts that may have problems (ex. expander, 4k disks,hardware-raid, realtek nic etc.)

-do not buy old hardware

-do not buy very new hardware

-do not buy it too small

-do not buy to satisfy "forever needs", think only up to 2 years but think about growing data, backups or if you need virtualization



follwow the best to use suggestions whenever possible

(with ZFS there are not too many)



or if i should say it in german:

5. ZFS Server-OS Installation (Nexenta.*, Solaris Express 11 or OpenIndiana with suggested easy to use Live edition or with text-installer)

6. First time configuration or update your NAS with the napp-it web-gui, toolss and additional NAS/www-services

7. add-ons:

8.Some useful Links about ZFS:

Help forums, wiki and IRC

FAQ

