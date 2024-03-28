Open Source GPU -FuryGPU

B

Balkroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2011
Messages
477
I found this incredibly interesting, I know there's a few other open source ones I see bouncing around in Phoronix forums, but this seems to be the furthest I've seen one.
https://www.furygpu.com/

New open source GPU is free to all - FuryGPU runs Quake at 60fps, supports modern Windows software
An open source fully custom GPU has come out of stealth after four years in development. FuryGPU has been a one-man effort from games software developer Dylan Barrie, who says he put together this extremely complex hardware and software project in his spare time. FuryGPU is based on a Xilinx FPGA design, and the prototype PCIe graphics card is currently capable of achieving around 44fps in the Quake Timedemo. The work on FuryGPU was undertaken after Barrie was inspired by Ben Eater’s building a programmable 8-bit computer from scratch project.


As you can see from the pictures in this article, FuryGPU looks very much like a typical PC graphics card from about 20 years ago, modernized by equipping DisplayPort and HDMI outputs. The project is far more than the hardware, though, with Barrie admitting that the most painful aspect of this graphics card’s design was creating the Windows drivers.

Hardware, from maker board to graphics card​


Barrie began realizing his dreams of building a GPU from scratch after picking up an FPGA-packing Arty Z7 development board and doing some preliminary development and testing. Subsequently, the project got a boost by the debut of Xilinx Kria System-on-Modules (SoMs), which combine “insanely cheap Zynq UltraScale+ FPGAs with a ton of DSP units and a (comparatively) massive amount of LUTs and FFs, and of particular interest, a hardened PCIe core,” enthused Barrie.
Click to expand...
 
I mean, sure it's cool, but "runs quake at 60fps" means it is performing at like voodoo1 levels of performance....

Might as well just emulate a GPU in software.
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H] said:
I mean, sure it's cool, but "runs quake at 60fps" means it is performing at like voodoos levels of performance....

Might as well just emulate a GPU in software.
Click to expand...
True, but it's running on a xilinx prototype board. Scaling to larger purpose built (ie not fpga) chips would allow better performance, although how much would depend on the architecture, and what is limiting it (bandwidth, memory speed, etc).
 
Seems a pretty remarkable achievement. Dude not only pulled the hardware off, but a working driver as well. And ported Quake to his API.
 
I was just reading this. This is fun right here. I am all for it.
Fun tech things for the sake of them being fun and perhaps one day useful is always awesome!

But did anybody else do a double-take and think there was an extra R in their name?
I have spent too much time on the Internet, I am broken
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I mean, sure it's cool, but "runs quake at 60fps" means it is performing at like voodoo1 levels of performance....

Might as well just emulate a GPU in software.
Click to expand...
Shoganai said:
O ... kay?
Click to expand...

Because the point isn't to build something blindingly fast or even necessarily useful to the masses.

Some people just want to build cool shit. And this firmly falls into the category of cool shit.
 
Really cool, sadly the insanely cheap is still quite expensive I think.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top