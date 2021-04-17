Open "case" ideas.

Looking for ideas/inspiration for an open case, this is what i have too put in it.
2x Alphacool NexXxoS Monsta 480mm.
inno3d 3090 ichill frostbite.
1x Alphacool Eisblock XPX Aurora Edge - Plexi Chrome Digital RGB.
13x120mm fans.
3x140mm fans.
Motherboard:ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING.
Alphacool tube AlphaTube TPV 16/10 - Black Matte 3,3m (10ft)
Alphacool Eiszapfen 16/10mm compression fittings.
Right now it's in a 1000D but I need something as light as possible, i can take with me. I have access to a 3D printer, if someone know any sites where i can find inspiration/blueprints.
