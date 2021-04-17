Open "case" ideas.

Looking for ideas/inspiration for an open case, this is what i have too put in it.



2x Alphacool NexXxoS Monsta 480mm.

inno3d 3090 ichill frostbite.

1x Alphacool Eisblock XPX Aurora Edge - Plexi Chrome Digital RGB.

13x120mm fans.

3x140mm fans.

Motherboard:ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING.

Alphacool tube AlphaTube TPV 16/10 - Black Matte 3,3m (10ft)

Alphacool Eiszapfen 16/10mm compression fittings.

Right now it's in a 1000D but I need something as light as possible, i can take with me. I have access to a 3D printer, if someone know any sites where i can find inspiration/blueprints.