Open back wireless headphones for gaming

I'm looking for a pair of headphones for my dad for Christmas. Yep, he plays computer games at 68. Not the twitchy fast paced stuff but last time he mentioned a game he was playing Skyrim again. At any rate he likes the idea of a pair of wireless headphones just to get rid of the wire. The caveat is noise canceling is a big no-no and open back is strongly preferred. He wants them as leaky as possible so he can still hear mom. Also, he doesn't like in-ear headphones and doesn't need a microphone (meaning don't care if it has one or how well it works) since he only plays single player stuff.



The messy bit is the two open back wireless headphones I've come up with are the Grado GW100 V2 ($250) and the Sennheiser RS 175 ($200). I kind of like the idea of the Grados since they're bluetooth and can pair with multiple sources and he could use them to listen to music on his phone. The down side is they're bluetooth and as best I can tell only support aptX, AAC and something else and not aptX low latency or aptX adaptive so I'm worried about latency/lag with the sound. The Sennheiser set requires it's base station, so really it would only work with the computer, but wouldn't have latency problems.



Anyone have any suggestions? I'm particularly interested in any experiences with those Grados. I like the idea of getting him some good headphones that are good for more than just gaming and could work with his phone, and even if you're a bass head they'd be leaps and bounds better than the cheapies he's been using. Mostly I'm looking for either open back entry level audiophile type headphones with decent latency for gaming (think Skyrim, not CS on a 10gig lan) or a cheaper open backed option that would just be for gaming. If it matters his machine has an Intel AX200 wireless chipset with Bluetooth 5.1. Currently running Win10 but will presumably get upgraded to 11 eventually.