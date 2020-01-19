" One more thing artificial intelligence can beat you at: Solving a Rubik's cube " We make comments about AI and how Skynet / terminator robots will take over the world but where do you really think all this AI stuff is taking Society in the near and long run? https://www.popsci.com/rubiks-cube-solution-artificial-intelligence/ this following one is interesting too ... "Artificial intelligence thinks your face is full of data. Could it actually unmask you?" the article is about AI monitoring facial expressions and then it's subsequent reaction(s) based on those expressions: "Veoneer promoted its "expression recognition" concept for autonomous vehicle AI. It will judge facial expressions to determine if drivers are engaged, sleepy, or otherwise distracted on the road. And still others expressed an intention to automate part of a doctor's visit, peering deep into our faces to determine what ails us." https://www.popsci.com/facial-recognition-health-mood/