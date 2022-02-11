One hot 12700k 100c - Asus Z690-i - NR200P Max - Solved

Pasic said: This is when I took it off. I think i may had a little too much on there.

This chip is huge haha



After redoing with less paste my temps are same. Click to expand...

Looks like a contact/mounting pressure issue. There should only be a thin film with a border of thermal paste around where the cold plate contacted the IHS, if you have good contact and mounting pressure. Basically most of thermal paste should have been squeezed out. Never had any issues where noctua NT-H1 didn't squeeze out easily. Did you get any resistance when fastening the CPU block?If you have good contact and mounting pressure then the thermal paste on the IHS should look similar to the image below. Most of the paste has been squeezed out on mounting (slightly more paste left on the cold plate where the IHS had contact):The CPU bending under mounting is most likely not the primary issue in your case, but it can worth looking into as well. Igors lab has two good articles on that issue, but they only saw around 4-6 degrees gains by preventing the CPU from bending.