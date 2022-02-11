One hot 12700k 100c - Asus Z690-i - NR200P Max - Solved

Update - Issue was with cool master 280mm AIOthat comes with NR200P Max case. The waterblock was not flat and had ridges in it. I sanded this down with 240 grit paper, then 2000 Grit.
While at it I also added M4 Nylon Washers to the ILM, raising it by 1mm. CPU now runs 30c cooler in games and boosts 500mhz more.
What the heck is going on here. Not sure what might be the issue, Motherboard, CPU or cooling issue.
In game like overwatch ill hit 80c. Time Spy CPU part is 100c, Cinebench 100c.
Asus Z690-I Strix - Default settings, only set XMP
Trident Z 6000, 36,36,36,76 1.3v
Cool Master AIO loop
CPU SP rating
Total SP 68, SP 79 P-core & SP 49 e-core
I have tired to benchmark with E-cores disabled, same temp.
AIO Case fan set to max, pump.
Removed waterblock, reseated, and applied new thermal paste - Noctua
Have tired overclocked settings - Inteligent Asus tweak - same issue.
Case thermals should not be issue, ive tired it with videocard removed and whole case open, fans 100%..
Thoughts ?
