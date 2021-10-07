One Drive (A Rant)

Alright.



Let's preface this with I don't use cloud services. Like at all. First thing I do when I get a new device or phone is to disable any and all cloud syncing and backup. I want my data to stay put in one place locally, unless I either manually copy it elsewhere, or set up a backup regimen on my own. I have absolutely zero tolerance for systems that take my shit, without asking me and send it places outside of my network. This includes not using any browser syncing between devices and disabling and deleting the OneDrive app on every Windows install I have. I think it is absolute lunacy that anyone uses this stuff at all, given all the implications of your data flying all across the internet.



Fast forward to today.



I needed to send an important work email. One of the attachments was too large for the recipients shitty mail server, causing the whole ting to bounce. I had heard that you can upload a file to OneDrive and share it with a link, so I figured, alright, I'll use it for this one file. There is nothing too sensitive in there.



I had to figure out how to reinstall the One Drive app. Then I signed into it.



Before I know what was happening it was syncing my entire user folder (Documents, Desktop, etc.) to Microsoft. I must have yelled an audible NOOOOO before I found the cancel buttons and canceled it. Damn. I'm already low on time, now I have to delete all my shit off of OneDrive. I found my OneDrive folder, selected everything and hit delete.





WTF? Where are the files in Documents and my Desktop going?



Oh FUCK. Its deleting everything locally too! I damn near punched my computer at this point.



cancel cancel cancel cancel....



Luckily I keep my own local backups. I quickly restored them. Alright, now how do I stop it from syncing shit, without signing off. Every time I try to uncheck a folder it says I jha e no more folders being synced and says I have to unlink my device. Fine, I don't want my device linked. But then it signs me out!? I want to stay signed in and manually upload my ONE FILE.



This shit is absolutely infuriating. Who designed this garbage? I literally want to nuke all of Microsoft right now. This i9s the absolutely dumbest design I have ever seen in my life! The number of liberties and assumptions that "yes of course I want to send my shit to your servers" involved makes me absolutely want to mass murder everyone involved in this project.



The number one rule of software development should be anything and everything that sends your data anywhere needs to always default to OFF and only be enabled if the users takes explicit steps to do so.



GAAAAHH