On MS Office Alternatives: Has Anyone Dalied Only Office?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 33,138
So, OnlyOffice came to my attention for the first time today.
For the longest time I have used my works Office365 account for work stuff, and LibreOffice for my own stuff.
LibreOffice is great and all, especially considering it is free, but compatibility with others using Ms Office products is sometimes a pain.
Has anyone had any real experience with OnlyOffice? I have heard positive things, and that it has better compatibility with Microsoft products, but I don't know for sure. It is Free, (but it does not look open source) It is also developed in Latvia. A little close to Russia for my tastes, but I could be persuaded to try it.
Any thoughts?
For the longest time I have used my works Office365 account for work stuff, and LibreOffice for my own stuff.
LibreOffice is great and all, especially considering it is free, but compatibility with others using Ms Office products is sometimes a pain.
Has anyone had any real experience with OnlyOffice? I have heard positive things, and that it has better compatibility with Microsoft products, but I don't know for sure. It is Free, (but it does not look open source) It is also developed in Latvia. A little close to Russia for my tastes, but I could be persuaded to try it.
Any thoughts?