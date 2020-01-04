On Board HDMI Audio Noise Issues

Hey all, I have a HTPC setup in my livingroom where a HTPC running Kodi (on top of LibreElec) passing both video and audio via HDMI to my surround receiver, usually via either passthruough, or multichannel PCM. For the longest time the system was running on an old dual core Haswell system, utilizing an Nvidia GPU for video output. When this was the case my system was working fine. However, the douchebags over at Nvidia decided that they were going to discontinue VDPAU (their video decode hardware acceleration API under Linux) and it's replacement NVDEC has pissed off all of the open source projects, so they are refusing to use it. (AMD and Intel use VAAPI, but Nvidia sees a need to be proprietary and different as they always do...) So, due to VDPAU having been discontinued and stagnating, it is not getting the latest features and formats anymore, at the same time all the Kodi and LibreElec devs are saying that on x86 they are primarily developing on and for Intel integrated graphics these days, so I decided to switch things up. A couple of months ago I picked up an Asrock B365M Pro4 motherboard, and because all the low end CPU's for the platform were sold out for some reason, I wound up with the total overkill for simple video playback duty, Intel i5-9400 It's a great little platform, but it introduced a new problem. Audio using HDMI straight off the motherboard has noise problems at low volumes which were never there before. I usually cant hear it over loud scenes, but when nothing is playing it is super obvious, and sometimes audible during very quiet scenes. It's bugging the hell out of me. Since HDMI is a digital format, it shouldn't have any analog noise going out over it, which is why I am suspecting some sort of odd ground loop. I've been looking for HDMI ground loop isolators without success. Does anyone have any suggestions?