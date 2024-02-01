OMFG the nVidia control panel is garbage.

It has been a very long time since I had an AMD card in my main rig. I think it was a X1950XTX, the switch to nVidia was the 980ti, the 1080ti and now the 4090.
I've had a triple monitor setup since the Radeon HD5870 (the first 'surround' GPU that allowed display spanning). Eyefinity was great. Setup and save a spanning profile and hotkey switch between display spanning on/off. It was glorious but the performance wasn't great so sadly only had limited use.
So anyway, decided it was time to try spanning again with this new GPU and 3 x 1440p displays at 165hz. To my surprise, it is incredible. I tried a handful of games including Jedi Survivor and the performance is astonishing, I could see myself gaming with three displays more regularly.
I never used it after switching to nVidia becuase it was a pain in the arse to setup 10 YEARS AGO with my 980Ti setup. NOTHING HAS CHANGED.
Please tell me there is some third-party app I can use to manage display spanning...
Also:
