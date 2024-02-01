OMFG the nVidia control panel is garbage.

GoldenTiger said: I disagree. The amd control panel is a mess of "modern" design and wasted screen space + tons of shiny graphics to push through to find what you want. It's awful. Give me Nvidia's any day over that... I know it looks ugly to some, but it works a lot better and more intuitively. Click to expand...

Nvidia's Control Panel is cumbersome. Its really slow, when changing 3D settings. Since everything is crammed together in a small window, its easy to see info for a setting which you aren't trying to look at, simply because your mouse is resting a couple of pixels too far. Its weird that you have to double confirm Gsync activation. And also separately select it for Windowed applications.The small control panel Window can be especially annoying on a Laptop.Common features like upscaling or downscaling, are very unintuitive. As you have to turn them on in obscure spots (3D settings), but then actually utilize them in a completely different area (change resolution). Nvidia also has various sharpening sliders attached to different technologies, which can be confusing. For example, DSR has its own sharpness slider. But the average user is probably more likely to use their general sharpening feature, which probably isn't "correct" for optimum image quality.They split features off into a separate app (Geforce Now). When AMD has everything included.Its weirdly slow to retrieve info about the GPU currently installed. Why does it even need to manually scan for it? Why isn't it simply there after startup, ready to look at?