OMFG the nVidia control panel is garbage.

It has been a very long time since I had an AMD card in my main rig. I think it was a X1950XTX, the switch to nVidia was the 980ti, the 1080ti and now the 4090.

I've had a triple monitor setup since the Radeon HD5870 (the first 'surround' GPU that allowed display spanning). Eyefinity was great. Setup and save a spanning profile and hotkey switch between display spanning on/off. It was glorious but the performance wasn't great so sadly only had limited use.

So anyway, decided it was time to try spanning again with this new GPU and 3 x 1440p displays at 165hz. To my surprise, it is incredible. I tried a handful of games including Jedi Survivor and the performance is astonishing, I could see myself gaming with three displays more regularly.

I never used it after switching to nVidia becuase it was a pain in the arse to setup 10 YEARS AGO with my 980Ti setup. NOTHING HAS CHANGED.

Please tell me there is some third-party app I can use to manage display spanning...

Also:
LE0NZ0.gif
 
I think it takes a bit more config than that, to get a game to understand you want it to render graphics on all 3 displays. Not just the main one.
i guess you do have to flip a "switch" but thats about all there is to it with amd. googling shows that you have to config it in the nvidia control panel though. i havent ever played with nvidia multi-mon, its always been amd...
 
I have a 3080 in my desktop, a 1080 Ti before that, and a Vega 64 before that. My Framework laptop has the 760m integrated radeon in it.

The AMD control panel is vastly better.
 
I have a 3080 in my desktop, a 1080 Ti before that, and a Vega 64 before that. My Framework laptop has the 760m integrated radeon in it.

The AMD control panel is vastly better.
I disagree. The amd control panel is a mess of "modern" design and wasted screen space + tons of shiny graphics to push through to find what you want. It's awful. Give me Nvidia's any day over that... I know it looks ugly to some, but it works a lot better and more intuitively.
 
I disagree. The amd control panel is a mess of "modern" design and wasted screen space + tons of shiny graphics to push through to find what you want. It's awful. Give me Nvidia's any day over that... I know it looks ugly to some, but it works a lot better and more intuitively.
Nvidia's Control Panel is cumbersome. Its really slow, when changing 3D settings. Since everything is crammed together in a small window, its easy to see info for a setting which you aren't trying to look at, simply because your mouse is resting a couple of pixels too far. Its weird that you have to double confirm Gsync activation. And also separately select it for Windowed applications.

The small control panel Window can be especially annoying on a Laptop.

Common features like upscaling or downscaling, are very unintuitive. As you have to turn them on in obscure spots (3D settings), but then actually utilize them in a completely different area (change resolution). Nvidia also has various sharpening sliders attached to different technologies, which can be confusing. For example, DSR has its own sharpness slider. But the average user is probably more likely to use their general sharpening feature, which probably isn't "correct" for optimum image quality.

They split features off into a separate app (Geforce Now). When AMD has everything included.

Its weirdly slow to retrieve info about the GPU currently installed. Why does it even need to manually scan for it? Why isn't it simply there after startup, ready to look at?
 
The Nvidia control panel is good for some things--and those things it does reasonably well. Don't consider multi-monitor setup one of those things. It drives me to distraction and really doesn't work as intended. Attribute a lot of that to the cumbersome configurations in the Windows OS. They could make their end a lot better as well. But still better than Linus, I mean Linux. Setting up multi-monitors on that was even worse. Just 1 4K monitor was clumsy. We are still hung in another age as regards monitors. Tons of folks running multi setups these days. Ain't like it's the 1990s!
 
