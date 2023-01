OLED yellow vertical edge artifacts

raymod2 said:







The photograph below uses all the primary colors (red, green, blue) and all the secondary colors (yellow, cyan, magenta). The primary colors don't need any blending but they exhibit black vertical lines due to uneven gaps between pixels:



The red box has a 4-subpixel gap on the right (R____W__).

The green box has a 5-subpixel gap on the left (_W_____G).

The blue box has a 4-subpixel gap on the left (_W____B_).



The secondary colors blend differently depending on the proximity of the required subpixels:



Yellow blends the worst because the subpixels are very far apart (R__G).

Cyan blends the best because the subpixels are right next to each other (__BG).

Magenta has moderate blending (R_B_).



Why these odd pixel structures on all OLED computer monitors on the market?

TL;DR: One of the many reasons is to make them burn-in resistant.

Make OLEDs last longer without permanent burn in.

Back to OLED photography, would love to see more!