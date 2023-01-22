OLED yellow vertical edge artifacts

Subpixel Photography Tip:

To get clearer smartphone photos with

better focus

:

Use maximum smartphone zoom (pinchzoom all the way in). Move phone slowly FURTHER from screen (~3 to 10" depending on phone). Take a photo when photo preview when becomes darkest/moire-artifacted (this means focus became best).

suddenly becomes dark

raymod2 said: The vertical lines are clearly visible in the photograph of the OLED on the left. They are not present in the photograph of the LCD on the right. The subpixel layouts of the monitors can also be observed in these photographs (WBGR for the OLED monitor and RGB for the LCD monitor). You can see that the WBGR layout results in vertical misalignment between the white pixels and the yellow pixels. Click to expand...

While it's been already publicly known for several weeks that I'm working on OLEDs, I can't say much yet (NDA), but monitor manufacturers are currently working to improve this further. For the specific red/green fringing, it's not because of white subpixel, but by other considerations.However, many lurkers, myself included, are appreciating the photography occuring in this thread, and welcome people to post as many photographs as possible from as many OLEDs as possible.Post photo without downscaling (keep original resolution).This macro zoom trick from a distance produces better subpixel photography for most smartphones. Try approximately 8 inch distance, plus maximum zoom, plus tap-n-hold to automatically lock focus. You know that you focussed perfectly when the photograph(showing black gaps between pixels), rather than a bright photograph (blurry photo). The temptation is to try to choose the brightest photos, but those are the out-of-focus ones. The dark photos are the ones that focussed so well that black-color between pixels are fully focussed. So zoom in to maximum macro, then physically move your smartphone slowly further away from the monitor to adjust smartphone distance -- until you suddenly see darkness/moire artifacts in the photo preview (telltell hint you nailed the subpixel focus) and then press the shutter button.3rd party apps (DLSRcamera or ProCam) is useful in that you can use manual focus as slider, since autofocus sometimes has problems in this situation. But most phones should eventually usably focus once phone is sufficiently far. You ideally want to slightly underexpose the photo too, because overexposed photos can make the fringing less visible in the photo than in real life.Correction: It's not WBGR. It's RWBG on all LG panel with that fringing.Samsung is not immune to fringing either, it's just different colors and different fringing direction that has the problem.- Samsung hasfringing (e.g. green fringes at top or bottom edges of objects) on certain colors OTHER than yellows and whites- LG hasfringing between yellows and whites (e.g. this thread).Some people are more bothered by Samsung's fringing effect for their specific video gaming colors, and others are more bothered by LG's fringing effect for their other specific video gaming colors. The 100% out-of-focus Samsung photos does not show this very well, especially since Samsung fringing doesn't occur with yellow-and-white. So not apples-vs-apples anyway.Many sources including RTINGS confirms RWBG pixel groups per pixel. There's already a public peer reviewed research paper describing why they chose RWBG pixel structure way back in the television era.I have more to say, when the information is no longer embargoed. Keep tuned.Just only commenting/correcting publicly known info with other publicly known info.