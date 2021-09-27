OLED Eye Fatigue

I like OLED a lot more than LCD. The superior color gamut, deep blacks, and motion clarity in particular are all great.

However, OLED always seems to cause me more eye fatigue than LCD.

I've tried eliminating PWM flickering with transparent overlays or DC dimming. It helps, but not to a point of being comparable to LCD, let alone how much it ruins color reproduction at low brightness. I've tried blue light filters, both glasses and software. Nope.

After switching to a CRT at my desk last summer, I've gotten a lot pickier. Gaming IPS LCDs have good colors and are sorta acceptably fast. But blacks are still terrible.

Still, my experience mostly has been with phones, tablets, and showrooms. Maybe the LG CX isn't as bad.

Anyone else have issues with OLED?