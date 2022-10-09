Oldest case still in use

As a computer parts hoarder, I was interested in seeing who still has really old cases still in use. There are plenty of retro/vintage builders so I am sure there is some old stuff out there.



I built some PCs for a couple of friends back in 1999/2000. After they upgraded, I took the cases back. Supermicro SC-760 cases. One got painted blue, the other is still beige. Both are still (sparingly) in use. One houses an x79 ESXi system and the other a Threadripper 1920 Linux collection of parts.



There must be some old Antec/Ultra/Chieftec builds going strong! What old crap are you still using?