Old World: A Civ-Like 4X game

I caught wind of this game about two weeks ago. The game is being made by Mohawk Games (Offworld Trading Company) and headed by the lead designer for Civilization 4. Looks like it focuses purely on ancient civilizations and tries to retool how unit orders get assigned, turning movement points into a sort of currency. The idea being that giving orders to units needs to be more carefully managed, hopefully doing away with the gameplay mechanic Civ suffers where in if you cannot succeed elsewhere, you can just build an army and steamroll everyone for a domination victory. It really looks like this could have a much more enjoyable late-game than Civ. I really didn't enjoy the modern era's in Civ, so a game that takes its concepts but stays in ancient civilizations, I'm all about.Yesterday a couple youtube channels got to stream some gameplay. Given that Civ 6 clocks in as my highest played title on Steam, I'm super interested in this. Game is $40 for early access, launching May 5th on EGS (IDGAF about your feelings on EGS, please keep this topic on discussing the game). After spending months pining over Humankind, this games surprise reveal really grabbed me. I don't often pre-order games anymore, especially early access, but this just looks way to good for me to wait on. I know if it's even half way decent, I'll get hundreds of hours out of it.