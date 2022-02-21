Old UPS batteries (APC SUA 1500)... where do you source them?

I have an APC SUA 1500 that I got off Ebay a good while ago. This is the last battery replacement I got for it (about 4.4 years old now give or take)... 142$ at the time:The red light is on (though it goes off every now and then for a while) and it starts beeping at me every... eh 8 hours or something. Anyway, as you can see in the Amazon listing, it isn't available with prime shipping. Non-prime options are 190$ give or take, and most of the sellers look a bit sketch. Non-sketch sellers seem to be 200$+There is some other battery brand (ABC) for cheaper, but last time I bought it, it basically lasted very little time. Non-APC batteries appear to be absolute garbage.So where do I get one now? At 190-200$ I might as well just switch brands or something... too expensive for a battery without enough guarantee, unless I'm mistaken. Advice? Thanks.