Old School Thermalright Silver Arrow for Ryzen 9 3900x over the stock cooler?

As part of my computer reconfiguration that is ongoing, I will be moving my old Core i7 2700k to my wife's computer case which will not be able to accommodate the Silver Arrow that is currently attached to the 2700k. I'm building a server out in the Coolermaster ATCS 840 where the 2700k and Silver Arrow currently resides with an Asus Tuf x570 board and an R9 3900x. I just sent a request to Thermalright for the AM4 mounting hardware. Will the Silver Arrow do a better job than the stock cooler that comes with the 3900x? The server will run Blue Iris which is hard on AMD CPUs.