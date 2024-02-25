Old Sata hdd connections

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
its coming off the mobo somewhere, common with those office sff units. follow the orange wires coming out of the drives to see if there is and extra one. might need to order it...Thanks I have found them behind the wiring. I still don't know where the power will come from as there is nothing on the power supply.
covered in your other thread about them, power for optional drives.What are these 2 sockets for and what cables do I need.
ODD is usually optical disk drive, but I can't find any manuals of your board in English so I dunno. It's probably there in case you wanted to add components.What are these 2 sockets for and what cables do I need.
talk to asusI am aware what they are for, it is the sockets that I cannot find cables to fit more hard drives.
you need the power cable, not "hdd cable" which would be a regular sata cable.I tried Asus awhile ago, all they said is that it is a 4 pin socket. No other explanation. I sent another email to Asus a couple of days ago, had a reply today saying it is the standard hdd cable and they sent a photo which is nothing like. I can't believe it's so hard to find out.
could use the part number to look elsewhere, see if anyones got them cheaper, or ask asus directly for themIt does look very much like the ones I want. The web site you gave me is very handy, ( Thanks ). I priced them up and they are $25 each plus $30 postage. I just need to raid my pension money Ha Ha.