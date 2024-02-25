Old Sata hdd connections

I have been told there are 3 sata sockets on the Asus D700SC motherboard, but I am blowed if I can find them.
 
I cannot find a clear picture of the motherboard. Their own documentation says it has 3 ports. But without being able to see the motherboard I can’t say for sure.

Wouldn’t be the first time their documentation was wrong.
 
1708887987235.png
 
Thanks I have found them behind the wiring. I still don't know where the power will come from as there is nothing on the power supply.
 
its coming off the mobo somewhere, common with those office sff units. follow the orange wires coming out of the drives to see if there is and extra one. might need to order it...
 
What are these 2 sockets for and what cables do I need.
 

ODD is usually optical disk drive, but I can't find any manuals of your board in English so I dunno. It's probably there in case you wanted to add components.
 
I am aware what they are for, it is the sockets that I cannot find cables to fit more hard drives.
 
I tried Asus awhile ago, all they said is that it is a 4 pin socket. No other explanation. I sent another email to Asus a couple of days ago, had a reply today saying it is the standard hdd cable and they sent a photo which is nothing like. I can't believe it's so hard to find out.
 
you need the power cable, not "hdd cable" which would be a regular sata cable.
 
It does look very much like the ones I want. The web site you gave me is very handy, ( Thanks ). I priced them up and they are $25 each plus $30 postage. I just need to raid my pension money Ha Ha.
 
could use the part number to look elsewhere, see if anyones got them cheaper, or ask asus directly for them
 
