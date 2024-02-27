What are these Sockets

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
yup, power for extra hdd/ssd/optial drives. go to the oem to get them.
I doubt as small as they are they will providing any meaningful extra power. Appears to be some sort of sensing line? I’m guessing ODD refers to optical disk drive.It has been fitted into a larger tower, it is out of a Asus D700SC wich is only a small tower. I thought they were for erxtra power but I could not recognise the sockets.
I will try and get some. Thank you all for your help.
Bingo. Never seen them but that makes sense. Low power low amperage.https://www.amazon.com/2-0mm-Small-15Pin-Supply-Industrial/dp/B09SZ66W3Q/ <-- I'd put money that these are for those.
looks right but "currently unavailable"...https://www.amazon.com/2-0mm-Small-15Pin-Supply-Industrial/dp/B09SZ66W3Q/ <-- I'd put money that these are for those.
I think the link was more for reference.looks right but "currently unavailable"...