What are these Sockets

R

Ray 1946

n00b
Joined
Feb 23, 2024
Messages
16
Hi, Does anyone know what these socket are and what cables/connectors fit them.
 

Attachments

  • Sockets.jpg
    Sockets.jpg
    65.4 KB · Views: 0
It has been fitted into a larger tower, it is out of a Asus D700SC wich is only a small tower. I thought they were for erxtra power but I could not recognise the sockets.
I will try and get some. Thank you all for your help.
 
Ray 1946 said:
It has been fitted into a larger tower, it is out of a Asus D700SC wich is only a small tower. I thought they were for erxtra power but I could not recognise the sockets.
I will try and get some. Thank you all for your help.
Click to expand...
I doubt as small as they are they will providing any meaningful extra power. Appears to be some sort of sensing line? I’m guessing ODD refers to optical disk drive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top