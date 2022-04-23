Old s9i miner won't mine Normal led not On

I just got an old s9i antminer and I connected it and hit the reset button and I found it on my network and gave it the static ip the router was giving it and I can successfully ping 8.8.8.8. However there is no hash rate or any other data for that matter, showing up on the miner status page and I made the first pool one from nicehash and I don't see the rig connected in nicehash. I also don't see the normal light coming on.
What could be the problem?
 

