Old Guy Needs your advice

Here's the deal:

I've had a great run with a Gigabyte computer that I put together in (or about) 2002 with your help.

I enjoy building machines but my brain is a little light with software.

Problem is that Windows destroyed my favorite gaming with their malware.

I'm rural so I can't use Steam.

So I feel that I have two choices in front of me.

1. Use my present machine with Win 7 as long as possible and:

Build an inexpensive gaming machine using purchased and spare parts.

Install my trusty Win XP and my fav games and never use it to go on the net.

2. Install Linux Ubunto (which I presently know nothing about) on this or another build.

I feel best about option #1 as it gives me some room to explore and alternative O.S.

Also retired with limited funds.

Your advice will be very much appreciated by this old gamer.

Scratch...