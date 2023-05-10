Old Case new Hardware - Dangerden Build

Dangerden Tower 21 Build
Hi pals, in attempts to defeat my executive dysfunction, i am starting a log. I purchased MOST of these parts in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and have been running this computer on air since, despite having water blocks and radiators laying around my house the entire time. The goal of this build is to fit a modern watercooled gaming system inside of a "mid size" Dangerden Tower 21. I have "mid size" in quotes, because modern mid size cases are not this small.
Admittedly, I started writing the content for this work log almost a month ago, so many of these photos and posts are not exactly current.
Parts:
5900x with XSPC Raystorm Edge
6900xt with EK Classic 6800/6900xt waterblock in nickel
Patriot DDR4 b-die ram
Asus B550-F
Fractal Design Ion platinum 850w
Western Digital Blue 2 tb NVME
western digital blue 4 tb SSD
Intel x25-m 160gb SSD (lol vintage)
Inte SSD 730 480gb (lol vintage)
Noctual a12x25 fans
EK XE360 Radiator
Monsoon Series Two D5 Dual Bay Reservoir
Phanteks, Barrow fittings
Tygon A-60-G tubing
Phobya 360mm radiator grille
Demciflex filter
XSPC temperature stop plug
