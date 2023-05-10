Old Case new Hardware - Dangerden Build

Dangerden Tower 21 BuildHi pals, in attempts to defeat my executive dysfunction, i am starting a log. I purchased MOST of these parts in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and have been running this computer on air since, despite having water blocks and radiators laying around my house the entire time. The goal of this build is to fit a modern watercooled gaming system inside of a "mid size" Dangerden Tower 21. I have "mid size" in quotes, because modern mid size cases are not this small.Admittedly, I started writing the content for this work log almost a month ago, so many of these photos and posts are not exactly current.Parts:5900x with XSPC Raystorm Edge6900xt with EK Classic 6800/6900xt waterblock in nickelPatriot DDR4 b-die ramAsus B550-FFractal Design Ion platinum 850wWestern Digital Blue 2 tb NVMEwestern digital blue 4 tb SSDIntel x25-m 160gb SSD (lol vintage)Inte SSD 730 480gb (lol vintage)Noctual a12x25 fansEK XE360 RadiatorMonsoon Series Two D5 Dual Bay ReservoirPhanteks, Barrow fittingsTygon A-60-G tubingPhobya 360mm radiator grilleDemciflex filterXSPC temperature stop plug