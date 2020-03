The thing is AMD for multiple generations has overplayed the future rather than the present and that has bitten them in the ass. GCN was built for DX12, the problem was/is the DX11 is predominantly what people are using in the market.

The same thing is basically what you're illustrating here. Hopefully with Navi they can keep that future looking attitude while still having current gen raster performance. It's essentially how nVidia goes about building their graphics cards.