Okta's source code stolen

After a GitHub intrusion, the repositories were unveiled / leaked.
"As soon as Okta learned of the possible suspicious access, we promptly placed temporary restrictions on access to Okta GitHub repositories and suspended all GitHub integrations with third-party applications.
We have since reviewed all recent access to Okta software repositories hosted by GitHub to understand the scope of the exposure, reviewed all recent commits to Okta software repositories hosted with GitHub to validate the integrity of our code, and rotated GitHub credentials. We have also notified law enforcement.
Additionally, we have taken steps to ensure that this code cannot be used to access company or customer environments. Okta does not anticipate any disruption to our business or our ability to service our customers as a result of this event.
Note: The security event pertains to Okta Workforce Identity Cloud (WIC) code repositories. It does not pertain to any Auth0 (Customer Identity Cloud) products.
We have decided to share this information consistent with our commitment to transparency and partnership with our customers."
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...code-stolen-after-github-repositories-hacked/
