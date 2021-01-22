Oil addition to loop?

I googled a bit, but didn't find anything so maybe it's just a really dumb idea. I thought I'd seek some [H] experience before rigging a test loop to try it.





Would there be any downside to adding a splash of oil into a water loop?



Why add it? Well oil and water don't mix. With good flow, a water loop typically looks fairly stagnant. Would this visually show liquid flowing through or would the oil just trap itself somewhere due to its weight being more than water. (flow for fun/looks, not expecting anything serious) Oil collects dust and contaminants better than water, so if there is flow, it may be possible to add basic filtration without a heavy flow restriction...idk.