Oil addition to loop?

I googled a bit, but didn't find anything so maybe it's just a really dumb idea. I thought I'd seek some [H] experience before rigging a test loop to try it.


Would there be any downside to adding a splash of oil into a water loop?

Why add it? Well oil and water don't mix. With good flow, a water loop typically looks fairly stagnant. Would this visually show liquid flowing through or would the oil just trap itself somewhere due to its weight being more than water. (flow for fun/looks, not expecting anything serious) Oil collects dust and contaminants better than water, so if there is flow, it may be possible to add basic filtration without a heavy flow restriction...idk.
 
Setup a weird pump setup where its skimming a portion of oil off the top of the res with the rest of the coolant and it should work just fine. There probably wont be any benefits but it could look cool. Or continually disturb the fluid in the res.
 
That's what I was considering. Just to see if it worked at all. I also thought that's a good bit of work if it's completely stupid and someone else has already tried it. Lol

I'll probably give it a whirl this weekend with some spare parts and see what happens. I'd mostly be concerned with oil trapping in a water block, but it's the most restrictive component so flow/pressure should be at it's highest there. 🤷‍♂️
 
