Oh Snap, Won Newegg Shuffle....To Buy or not to buy

Did you get in on the evga queue? Depending on the time would be the deciding factor for me. $1800 is a ton IMO.
 
96redformula said:
Nope, couldn't get in on the EVGA queue.
tough one man. The 970 is old enough to really see a huge difference in gaming experience, but still. If all the cards out there were available, which would you be trying to buy? Are you upgrading your selection just because lower cards are unavailable?
 
Its $1950 with tax, hot damn that a ton of $$$.

I am probably going to let it go, no way I can justify that and I don't even think it would be worth attempting to resell. Although being the scalper for once rather than the scalpee sounds interesting :).
 
96redformula said:
Its $1950 with tax, hot damn that a ton of $$$.

I am probably going to let it go, no way I can justify that and I don't even think it would be worth attempting to resell. Although being the scalper for once rather than the scalpee sounds interesting :).
Don't blame you.
 
I didn’t even mark the MSI or zotac because the prices were way too high. But do know that if you pass on it your chance of winning the next shuffle could be much lower, if Newegg keeps track of that stuff in its “random” selection
 
LFaWolf said:
I didn’t even mark the MSI or zotac because the prices were way too high. But do know that if you pass on it your chance of winning the next shuffle could be much lower, if Newegg keeps track of that stuff in its “random” selection
For 2k I can totally live with them lowering my chance of another shuffle 😄
 
