Off the shelf compressed air in a can...

Is there any reason this stuff would have caused my video card cooler rust? I used this to dust my sli setup cards about a year ago and now with all this time at home I am preparing to dust the cards again and I am noticing some broen rust spots close to the fans and green oxidation on the fins of the cooler...



Mostly curious is this canned air is a big no no to electronics even tho it says its electronics safe... i do live in south Florida and high humidity is a daily thing...