Odd Request: Reduce Sound from Pool Heater

I have an odd request that I need some insight on. My neighbor has a pool heater that produces a 50-75hz low rumble when operating. It's able to travel through my exterior walls into my house. I talked with my neighbor and he's open to me designing a privacy wall around it and helping him build it. I've built similar walls already with pressure treated wood and composite wood siding, but these were only to hide garbage cans.



I'm wondering how to design the wall to reduce the amount of noise. How would I design it? I was thinking of decoupling the siding from the structure and then adding in a large amount of heavy material (maybe casting custom concrete panels and caulking all gaps) behind it. I'd have 4 to 5 inches of depth to work with. The goal isn't to eliminate but to just reduce. As it's a pool heater it cannot be capped. Minimum side distances per the manual will be maintained for the heater in relation to the wall.



Basically I'm looking how to absorb low frequency. Everything I read says "throw mass at it!"



Any insight would be apperciated. Thank you for your time!