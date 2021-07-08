Odd 6900 XT Thermal Behavior, need opinions

I have an extremely odd situation with my new AMD bought-and-made Reference 6900 XT. I'm a PC veteran of 20+ years, plentiful hardware/tuning experience with all brands, and I haven't seen anything like this since trying to tune my Vega 64, which was an odd animal itself. Hear me out.





The 6900 XT appears to overheat dramatically w/ junction temps to the point of system shutdown. At 1080P, junction temps sit around 70-90c in GPU-Z and the AMD Overlay, but at 1440P and 4K+, this bad boy jumps all the way to 114-118c (I haven't seen beyond this temp as GPU-Z/PC hard shuts down) Mind you, this is with the fans at 100%!, This is stock with no power tuning, no overclock on core or VRAM. We're talking totally vanilla apart from the fans. To combat this, I did run DDU, AMD fresh drivers, new Win10, etc. No dice. I have a 1000W EVGA G3 Gold power supply, 3600XT @4.5 w/ EKWB watercooling on the CPU, ASRock B550M mobo, and 8 120mm fans moving air all at 100% speed (idc about noise). My previous 2080 Super did not have these problems, so my other hardware is not the issue here I feel.



Here's the weird bit. Out of curiosity, I tried to undervolt to reduce temps on the card and play a game at 10K (10240x5760) Ultra settings (uses roughly 12GB VRAM) to stress it as much as possible. As of writing this and running Forza Horizon 4 at the above resolution for an hour, the card now sips a max of 0.867 V and avg 0.837 V and a low of 0.819, draws a max of 206 W + avg 172 W + low of 151 W. With fans still at 100%, core temps now sit at max 59c + avg 55c, junction at 65c max + 61 avg. Clock speeds are 2177MHz max, 2090-2120 avg, with VRAM at 2138-2148MHz avg. All of theae statistics were pulled from GPU-Z for accuracy.



While it would seem I solved my heat problem with the undervolt, I still feel like the card is a serious lemon when it draws power. I'm not experienced enough with the 6900 XT to know if this is a competent undervolt for the performance.



So, Would you guys consider this #1 a decent undervolt? And #2, should I keep it or RMA it? I've already sent an RMA request to AMD, but didn't discover this undervolt bug/potential until after the email. I just don't understand how going from a stock profile to a moderate undervolt literally halves my junction temps.