Oculus Link works on my Strix z390, but not TB3 port on Asrock z390 PG itx. Ideas?

D

DoubleTap

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
2,622
We just got a Quest 2 and a official Link cable. Its great.

I was able to connect it to my Z390 Strix ITX system without any issues.

When I connect it to mu son's Asrock Phantom Gaming ITX/ac system which has USB C Thunderbolt interface on the back, it never works, it says the usb device is not recognized.

I installed the TB software from Asrock, checked the settings, it never connects. It semi connects with a crappy USB A to C cable but in USB2 crap mode.

Any ideas?
 

Attachments

  • 20210314_201238.jpg
    20210314_201238.jpg
    367.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210314_182035.jpg
    20210314_182035.jpg
    1.5 MB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top