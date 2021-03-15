Oculus Link works on my Strix z390, but not TB3 port on Asrock z390 PG itx. Ideas?

We just got a Quest 2 and a official Link cable. Its great.



I was able to connect it to my Z390 Strix ITX system without any issues.



When I connect it to mu son's Asrock Phantom Gaming ITX/ac system which has USB C Thunderbolt interface on the back, it never works, it says the usb device is not recognized.



I installed the TB software from Asrock, checked the settings, it never connects. It semi connects with a crappy USB A to C cable but in USB2 crap mode.



Any ideas?