Oculus 3 age verification

I have an Oculus 3 and the whole family uses it. Me and two kids mainly (9 and 11).



This weekend, I just got an email for age verification. Seems like the games that I allow my 9 year old to play has raised some flags. They want me to verify my age and then make her a separate account. An account that she has control over at 13.



If I do not do this, I lose my account and all the games I paid for in 14 days. I do NOT think it bricks the Oculus.



Ive looked this up, and its random and real (as far as I can tell).



If you have any advice, let me know. I’ll get rid of this thing before I make them an account.



I never had Facebook (or whatever it’s called now), I only registered to use the Oculus.