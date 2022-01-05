Oculus 1 vs Oculus 2

I like the Oculus and I have it modded with the Vive head gear set up.



I’m reading that the visuals are much better. Is that true? Subjectively speaking, how much better? I know that’s a tough question.



I don’t mind the audio not being better, as long as I can use Bluetooth headphones to bypass it. Possible?



Real clincher. Do my purchases transfer?



I don’t have a Facebook account with my Oculus 1 and haven’t had an issue. If I need to make a FB account, I don’t mind. As long as my purchases transfer to the new one.



I’m considering getting one, if the graphics / visuals are dramatically better.