Oculus 1 vs Oculus 2

I like the Oculus and I have it modded with the Vive head gear set up.

I’m reading that the visuals are much better. Is that true? Subjectively speaking, how much better? I know that’s a tough question.

I don’t mind the audio not being better, as long as I can use Bluetooth headphones to bypass it. Possible?

Real clincher. Do my purchases transfer?

I don’t have a Facebook account with my Oculus 1 and haven’t had an issue. If I need to make a FB account, I don’t mind. As long as my purchases transfer to the new one.

I’m considering getting one, if the graphics / visuals are dramatically better.
 
I forgot one thing. Can I also use my eye piece inserts on the 2?

I have prescription lens inserts that allow me to take off my glasses to play.
 
