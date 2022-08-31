OC an old 4770k with a few questions

I have an old 4770K on an MSI Z87-GD65 with an Hyper EVO 212 for cooling

(1070 founders for vid card)



In its present config, I'm using the genie to run at 4.2ghz at 1.25v and it gets toasty and throttles slightly at 100c under testing with Prime95



Any higher clocks and voltages results in a very quick BSOD and I'm suspecting CPU lid thermal compound.



That said, I was thinking of de-lid and direct die cooling. Most videos and how-to's seem to have only de lid and re lid tutorials.



The goal here is to push all I can with the current equipment without buying anything new (that money is for a future all new system)



Is there any reason that this is not a good idea?

(It's an 8 year old system so I'm not overly concerned if it melts into a pile of slag)



Thanks!