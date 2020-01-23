O365 people, please go vote against MS's planned browser hijack

Discussion in 'Cloud Computing' started by raz-0, Jan 23, 2020 at 11:14 AM.

  1. Jan 23, 2020 at 11:14 AM #1
    raz-0

    raz-0 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,586
    Joined:
    Mar 9, 2003
    https://odinsiders.uservoice.com/fo...t-force-push-bing-as-the-default-search-engin


    In case you missed it, MS plans on rolling out, as part of office 365, a module that will force chrome to use bing as it's search engine as part of a feature to give you an online way to search all your 365 content. You will have to opt out rather than opt in. MS has been silent on if this is something you will have to undo with every update to office 365.

    The above link is the user voice issue telling them to stop. Please go vote for issue if you think it is a bad idea. If you don't think it is a bad idea, you might want to reassess your world view.
     
    raz-0, Jan 23, 2020 at 11:14 AM
    raz-0, Jan 23, 2020 at 11:14 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM #2
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Messages:
    29,250
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2000
    I fucking hate Microsoft more and more every day. This above is fucking garbage. There should be laws against them making any changes to any other software on your machine.


    More than just that though.

    Just today my organization was pushed yet another Office 365 update, and those fuckers decided to tweak the fucking User Interface for the 5 millionth time.

    I'm so sick of it. Office has had every single feature it has needed for 20+ years. its user interface in that time has done nothing but go down hill. I'd sooner use the Office 2000 menu design than the garbage they have today.

    Even if they had legitimate UI improvements it would be better to keep it unchanged from a consistency perspective than go mucking with it all the time.

    I'm fine with security and stability updates, but other than that I just want my office AND my OS to look and feel exactly the same indefinitely for decades on end.

    They don't need a pretty or trendy interface. They just need to not change. Predictability over the long haul is the most important feature of Office. The knowledge that every singe day you come in to work and you open a program it looks, feels and behaves EXACTLY the way it did the day before.
     
    Zarathustra[H], Jan 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM
    Zarathustra[H], Jan 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM
    #2