O365 people, please go vote against MS's planned browser hijack

In case you missed it, MS plans on rolling out, as part of office 365, a module that will force chrome to use bing as it's search engine as part of a feature to give you an online way to search all your 365 content. You will have to opt out rather than opt in. MS has been silent on if this is something you will have to undo with every update to office 365.The above link is the user voice issue telling them to stop. Please go vote for issue if you think it is a bad idea. If you don't think it is a bad idea, you might want to reassess your world view.