O11 Dynamic XL fan configuration

CEO_OF_CBT
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2020
- Messages
- 1
Hi,
I'm trying to build a new PC with this case, plan to have a water loop inside of it with three radiators.
What's the best airflow configuration for a triple radiator setup? I have 120mm fans that are all identical in terms of model and speed.
Thanks in advance!
