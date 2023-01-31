O11 Dynamic Evo or LANCOOL III? Aaaaaahhhh!!!! Can't decide

I'm about to take a trip to Micro Center today to return the white O11 Evo I bought there last week since I've decided I want to do a black build (white is starting to get a bit too played out IMO). I was just going to exchange the white one for a black one, however, I have been looking at the LANCOOL III as well now and I can't freaking decide!! I've been in love with the O11 for years, but the LANCOOL is a pretty nice looking case as well. It is a bit taller and deeper though, but that isn't really a deciding factor. Anyone have build experience with both of them?