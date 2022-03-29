NVME Drive Disappearing

compgeek89
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2018
- Messages
- 176
Hey all,
I have a system running:
Intel i7-6900K
Asus X99 Deluxe II
128GB (4x32) DDR4
2x Sabrent Rocket 2TB NVME SSDs
GeForce GTX 1070
PCIe Sound Card (not sure the model off-hand)
I recently moved from two SATA SSDs to the two Sabrent SSDs. The boot ("C:") drive is running in the built-in M.2 slot on the motherboard. Since the X99 Deluxe II is from the early days of NVME support, there is no second slot, so I have a Sabrent PCIe to M.2 adapter installed in PCIe slot #3 for the secondary storage ("D:") drive (I've also tried slot #4 with the same symptoms).
The symptoms:
The boot drive in the built-in slot always works fine, but the secondary drive will, seemingly at random, not be visible at system boot (in BIOS or Windows). Usually, rebooting once the drive has disappeared has no effect, however, powering the machine down and powering it back on often results in the drive re-appearing. It doesn't disappear after boot if it is available on initial system boot (that I have seen), it simply either is present or is not. Although I should note, when I initially used the Windows Partition/Disk Manager to initialize the drive, it disappeared after I created the partition before I could format it to NTFS. But during normal usage, it seems to work fine if it is found initially. Once I got it formatted, I immediately copied 1TB over to it without issue, and continue to be able to use it for daily video work as long as it shows up on boot.
Any thoughts on troubleshooting this one? The list of potential issues I've come up with are (1) bad drive, (2) bad PCIe adapter card, (3) an incorrect BIOS setting, (4) some level of compatibility issues with the dated motherboard and the SSD. I have no other PCIe adapter cards or SSDs to test the first two options, so I'd have to buy additional equipment to do that. Basically, my question is ... what is the most likely issue, where would you start, and is there anything else I might have missed?
Asus x99 Deluxe II manual/resources: https://www.asus.com/us/supportonly/X99-DELUXE II/HelpDesk_Manual/
