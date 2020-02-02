NVMe Compatible Mobo Question

After a very long time away from the technical side of computers I find myself dealing with a unfamiliar set of specs and protocols. I'm starting to spec out a new build. But as I do, I've run into a few speedbumps. I'm hoping someone here can help me with these questions.



I plan on building a Ryzen based system. Matching the CPU/Mobo/Memory is not a problem. Where I do start to stumble is understanding the NVMe spec. I hope to build this new rig with an NVMe bootable drive (1tb) that will also hold all my apps and programs.



What I'm confused with is... is NVMe it's own standalone spec? I see Mobos described as NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 compatible. Sometimes the description will say it's NVMe compatible but then not mention it in the spec and only show PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4. I guess what I'm asking is a mobo that boasts PCIe 4.0/3.0 x 4 the same as NVMe? I'm sure it probably isn't, but the way I'm reading all the specs on various mobos it seems to be described in a somewhat blurry fashion.