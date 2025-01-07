Nvidia's Project DIGITS

longblock454
Specs so far:
- 128GB of unified coherent memory
- can run up to 200-billion-parameter LLMs
- Two Project DIGITS AI supercomputers can be linked to run up to 405-billion-parameter models.
- Available in May from NVIDIA and top partners, starting at $3,000
- Nvidia Press Release Link
Looks to be by far the cheapest way to get 128G of "VRAM", vs buying say some eBay A6000s.
One of these likely in my future.
