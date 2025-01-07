Nvidia's Project DIGITS

yeh that is likely what will screw us over lol people will snap these up then try and price gouge with them. They seem like they are goign to crush it the only thing im a little off put by is the ddr5x ram instead of hbm2 ram hbm2 has much higher bandwidth it is what my mi50 uses and the ram is shared between cpu and gpu hardware similar to a integrated igpu just that in this case the igpu is just bonkers. Now the connection between the ram the gpu and the cpu is going to be much much faster hor ever i believe the ddr5x is going to bottle neck the gpu. Now that said my mi50 is older obviously and there are 5 or 6 higher end ai specific gpus out. So this will be faster than my mi 50 but would it be faster than say a amd ryzen 9 9950x3d with 125 mb ddr5 6400 to 7000mts ram and say 2 mi100 32gb cards for 64gb of hbm2 vram? With nvidias 50series about to drop 4090s and higher end ai dedicated gpus will be dropping in price so 2x mi100s or nvidias equiv will probably come down so you could do 2 of those along with the ryzen 9 config mentioned for aboutt he same3k price point.



My ai is going to be far more than just a hobby. Now not to say that nvidia digits is not a game changer because it absolutely is. This is going to put AI on the desktop of well anyone who wants it. They are aiming the product at the researchers and the like but the fact is they will have a hard time keeping up with the demand from basically everyone like those on the forums here enthusiasts are going to snatch these suckers up faster than free 256 mb thumb drives in 05...

What is hilarious is i was never able to score 1 of those drives back then LOL

I got tons of other good stuff like 250 count dvd rw spindles for free even high speed dvd roms and various contests hell even got a few 128mb vido cards from contest but never 1 single 256mb thumb drive LOL